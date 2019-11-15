Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Bags apple in loss
Johnson registered an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Edmonton.
The 31-year-old defenseman only has five points in 2019-20. Based on Johnson's current level of production, he doesn't belong in fantasy lineups. The veteran blueliner has, however, posted back-to-back 25-point campaigns, making him a solid bench stash in deeper formats.
