Play

Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Now considered week-to-week

Coach Jared Bednar described Johnson (lower body) as week-to-week after Monday's practice, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Johnson hasn't played since Nov. 23, and he doesn't appear to be particularly close to returning. He hasn't been much of a factor offensively when out there, posting just one goal and five assists in 23 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories