Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Won't face supplemental discipline for knee

Johnson will not face supplemental discipline after a knee-on-knee hit on the Devils' Kyle Palmieri in Saturday's game, according to CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

Palmieri had to be helped from the ice and didn't return. Johnson was handed a two-minute penalty for kneeing, but league officials didn't feel it wasn't deliberate.

