Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Won't face supplemental discipline for knee
Johnson will not face supplemental discipline after a knee-on-knee hit on the Devils' Kyle Palmieri in Saturday's game, according to CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.
Palmieri had to be helped from the ice and didn't return. Johnson was handed a two-minute penalty for kneeing, but league officials didn't feel it wasn't deliberate.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Beats Blackhawks in overtime Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Dishes two helpers in loss•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Feeling comfortable after long layoff•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Could return Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Almost back from broken leg•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...