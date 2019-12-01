Play

Cole registered an assist, six blocked shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Cole's helper was the 100th assist of his career. Ten of those helpers have come this season. The defenseman has added 45 blocked shots, 29 hits and 24 PIM in 21 games. He's only five points shy of matching his offensive output from last year.

