Avalanche's Ian Cole: Lands on IR
As expected, the Avalanche placed Cole (hip) on injured reserve Tuesday, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.
This move was nothing but a formality, as Cole won't be ready for game action until December at the earliest, so he was always expected to begin the campaign on IR. Once healthy, the 30-year-old American, who notched 15 points in 71 games last campaign, will step into a bottom-pairing role for Colorado.
