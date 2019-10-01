As expected, the Avalanche placed Cole (hip) on injured reserve Tuesday, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

This move was nothing but a formality, as Cole won't be ready for game action until December at the earliest, so he was always expected to begin the campaign on IR. Once healthy, the 30-year-old American, who notched 15 points in 71 games last campaign, will step into a bottom-pairing role for Colorado.