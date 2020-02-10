Avalanche's Ian Cole: Produces 20th assist
Cole registered an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
Cole has put together a strong season from the blue line in 2019-20. He's up to 24 points, 97 blocked shots, 65 hits, 61 shots on net and a plus-29 rating in 49 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.