Donskoi is no longer listed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list but will not play Monday against the Blues, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Monday will be the fourth straight game that Donskoi has missed while on the COVID-19 list but he could return Wednesday against St. Louis. The 29-year-old has 15 goals and 28 points in 42 games this season.
