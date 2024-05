Wood scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over Dallas in Game 1.

Wood tallied the game-winner 11:03 into the extra frame Tuesday, sliding a backhander past Jake Oettinger on a breakaway. Wood had gone three games without a point after tallying goals in the first two games of Colorado's opening-round series versus the Jets. The 28-year-old winger had nine goals and 26 points in 74 regular-season games while working primarily in a bottom-six role.