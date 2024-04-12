Wood (lower body) is not expected back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Wood looks likely to miss his third straight game due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old center was bogged down in a 23-game goal drought during which he managed four helpers and 61 shots. With Woods' continued absence, Yakov Trenin figures to remain in a fourth-line role. Given the quick turnaround, it seems unlikely Wood will be available against Vegas on Sunday either, though he hasn't been officially ruled out.