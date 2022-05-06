Murray (hand) remains out of action for Thursday's Game 2 versus the Predators, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Murray has missed 21 games in a row while recovering from a broken hand. There still isn't a clear timeline for his return, nor is he guaranteed a place in the lineup once he's available to play.
