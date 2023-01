Murray (back) is "weeks" away from rejoining the lineup, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. The 29-year-old defender was also moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Given his recovery timetable, we likely won't see Murray back in action until after the All-Star break. Either way, he's only picked up three helpers through 13 games this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status.