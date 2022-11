Murray notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Murray has an assist in each of the last two games, giving him three on the year. He's added 11 hits, 12 blocked shots, eight shots on goal and a minus-4 rating through 12 appearances. He may still get scratched on occasion, but the newfound offense might help him stay in the lineup over Markus Niemelainen when the Oilers dress only six blueliners.