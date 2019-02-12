Jost (undisclosed) will suit up in Tuesday's home game against Toronto, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Jost was recently called up Monday, and will get a chance right away when the Avs take on the Leafs. It's unclear which line Jost will play on, but head coach Jared Bednar confirmed the 20-year-old will play center. The North Dakota product has just 15 points in 43 games this season, so it may be smart to take a cautious approach from a fantasy perspective with the centerman.