Jost (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Senators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Jost will miss a second straight game with the injury. Jack Quinn will return to the Sabres' lineup Wednesday, which may make it difficult for Jost to draw back in even when he's healthy. The Sabres have a back-to-back up next with games Friday versus the Devils and Saturday versus the Maple Leafs.