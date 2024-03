Jost blocked a shot off of his knee and did not finish Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report reports Jost had an ice pack on his knee after the contest, though no clear update on the forward's status was provided by the team. If Jost can't play Saturday versus the Red Wings, Lukas Rousek will likely enter the lineup.