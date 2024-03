Jost (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Flames, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Jost missed practice with the injury Saturday, and he'll now miss at least one game. The 26-year-old center hasn't registered a point since Dec. 2 -- he has two goals and four points in 36 games this season. Eric Robinson will rejoin the Sabres' fourth line in Jost's absence.