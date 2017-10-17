Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Back to business Tuesday
Jost (knee) will return to the lineup for Tuesday night's contest in Nashville.
Jost is poised to return to the Colorado bottom six Tuesday after missing the last two contests with the knee ailment. The 19-year-old managed a goal and an assist in his first four games, but his opportunity is not fantastic on an offense that has improved, but is still not great.
