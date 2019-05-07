Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Goals in consecutive games
Jost scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Sharks in Game 6.
Jost has scored in consecutive games, but only has three points in 11 games in the playoffs. He is seeing second-line minutes, which is likely responsible for his recent improvements on offense.
