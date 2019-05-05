Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Tallies in Game 5 loss
Jost scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks in Game 5.
Jost's goal came on an odd bounce in front of Sharks goalie Martin Jones, which was the only puck to beat the netminder in the contest. Jost has only managed two points in 10 postseason games during this run, making the 21-year-old an unreliable fantasy option.
