Fortin was called up by the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

With Andreas Martinsen nursing a back injury, Chicago needed to fortify its wing position and elected to call up Fortin as a means to do so. The 21-year-old is pointless in two minor-league games -- coming off a campaign that saw him record 21 points in 53 AHL contests. He isn't worthy of fantasy consideration.