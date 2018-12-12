The Blackhawks reassigned Fortin to AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Fortin has been a healthy scratch for three of the Blackhawks' last seven games, and he only averaged 9:22 of ice time in the four contests he appeared in over that span, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. Chicago recalled Dylan Sikura in a corresponding move Wednesday, so Fortin will remain in the minors for the foreseeable future.