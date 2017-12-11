Anisimov scored his 13th goal of the season in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Anisimov hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in six games prior to Sunday, but he came through in a big way with his whopping sixth game-winning goal of the season against Arizona. The 29-year-old only has three assists this year, but Anisimov plays on the power play and is finding the back of the net at a solid rate. Anisimov won't wow you with his point total, but the second-line stud is a dependable goal-scorer who meshes well with Patrick Kane.