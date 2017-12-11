Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Nets 13th goal Sunday
Anisimov scored his 13th goal of the season in Sunday's win over Arizona.
Anisimov hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in six games prior to Sunday, but he came through in a big way with his whopping sixth game-winning goal of the season against Arizona. The 29-year-old only has three assists this year, but Anisimov plays on the power play and is finding the back of the net at a solid rate. Anisimov won't wow you with his point total, but the second-line stud is a dependable goal-scorer who meshes well with Patrick Kane.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Bags game-winner Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Pots hat trick•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Opens scoring against New Jersey•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Stays hot with power-play marker•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Has two points in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Scores shorty in loss to Preds•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...