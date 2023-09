Anisimov signed a professional tryout agreement with the Red Wings on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Anisimov hasn't played in the NHL since 2020-21, when he had nine points in 19 outings with the Senators. He spent last season with AHL Lehigh Valley, posting a respectable 36 points in 55 contests. Anisimov is likely competing for a bottom-six spot with the Red Wings.