Anisimov is expected to battle with Tanner Laczynski for the fourth line center job in Philadelphia according to Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now.

Patrick Brown is week-to-week with offseason back surgery, leaving a spot open for Anisimov, who is on a PTO, and Laczynski who is on a two-way contract. Anisimov spent last season in the KHL where he had eight goals and 19 points in 27 games with Yaroslav Lokomotiv after spending the previous 12 seasons in the NHL.