Seney signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Seney has played exclusively in the minors for AHL Rockford this season, racking up an impressive 19 goals and 29 assists in 50 contests. The 27-year-old Ontario native has 14 points in 62 NHL games over the course of his four-year NHL career and will likely serve primarily as an AHL player for the organization moving forward.