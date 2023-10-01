Seney was placed on waivers by the Blackhawks on Sunday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.
Seney re-signed with Chicago on a two-way deal after scoring a goal in seven games last season. If he clears waivers, the 27-year-old winger would serve a depth role with AHL Rockford again in the 2023-24 campaign.
