Seney was brought up from AHL Rockford on Monday.
In a corresponding move, Tyler Johnson (foot) was placed on injured reserve. Seney has eight goals, 21 points and 28 PIM over 29 AHL contests this season. The 27-year-old forward picked up one goal, nine shots on net and 11 hits in seven outings with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign.
