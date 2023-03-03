Seney was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Seney will head to the AHL in order to be eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club prior to Saturday's matchup with Nashville. He's picked up one goal through seven top-level appearances this year.
