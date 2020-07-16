Gilbert is set to undergo wrist surgery and won't be available for the NHL's 24-team playoff, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Gilbert almost certainly wouldn't have gotten any ice time with the Blackhawks during postseason play anyway, so this development won't impact Chicago's chances against the Oilers in the qualifying round. The 23-year-old blueliner notched three points while racking up 38 PIM in 21 games with the big club this campaign.