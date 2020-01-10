Kubalik scored a goal on two shots Thursday in a 5-2 loss to Nashville.

Kubalik is now riding a three-game goal streak and fur-game point streak (three goals, three assists) after getting the Blackhawks on the board in the second period Thursday. The 24-year-old rookie has been a steady source of offense all season for the Blackhawks, providing 14 goals and 24 points through his first 43 games.