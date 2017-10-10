Blackhawks' Jan Rutta: Notches two more points in loss
Rutta recorded a goal and a power-play assist over 17:27 of ice time (0:43 with the man advantage) during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.
The 27-year-old Czech has collected a point in each of the first three games of the season for two goals, two assists, five shots and a plus-7 rating. It's been a solid start to his NHL career, and Rutta also posted strong offensive numbers in the Czech League the past two years with 53 points through 90 games. Still, he's locked into a depth role and is unlikely to maintain his current scoring pace. It's probably best to temper fantasy expectations moving forward.
