Hayden leads the NHL with 20 hits through the first five games of the 2017-18 campaign.

Hayden has been a force to be reckoned with thus far this season, racking up 20 hits, 7 PIM, one fight and two assists in the Blackhawks' first five contests. The Yale product probably won't produce enough offense to warrant consideration in most season-long fantasy formats this campaign, but he's quickly establishing himself as the physical presence Chicago's bottom-six has been lacking for several years.