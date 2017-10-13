Blackhawks' John Hayden: Leading the league in hits
Hayden leads the NHL with 20 hits through the first five games of the 2017-18 campaign.
Hayden has been a force to be reckoned with thus far this season, racking up 20 hits, 7 PIM, one fight and two assists in the Blackhawks' first five contests. The Yale product probably won't produce enough offense to warrant consideration in most season-long fantasy formats this campaign, but he's quickly establishing himself as the physical presence Chicago's bottom-six has been lacking for several years.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...