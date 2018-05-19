Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Playing days over
Hossa (illness) will not return to the NHL, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Due to the nature of Hossa's ailment -- essentially an allergic reaction to his hockey equipment -- he is unable to continue playing. The 39-year-old is still under contract for two more seasons at a cap hit of $5.275 million -- a contract which the Blackhawks will either trade or receive relief from by placing him on long-term injured reserve. The three-time Stanley Cup champion racked up 525 goals and 609 assists in his illustrious 19-year career. Drafted by the Senators with the 12th overall pick of the 1997 NHL Draft, the winger went on to play for Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Detroit and finally Chicago, where spent the last eight years. Hossa stated his intention to return to his native Slovakia, but did say he would consider returning to the Blackhawks in a front office position following the conclusion of his contract.
