Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Status unchanged
Hossa (illness) may not be available for the 2018-19 season, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
According to general manager Stan Bowman, "There's no indications (Hossa's) going to play next year," which doesn't bode well for a return. The 39-year-old remains under contract with the Hawks through the 2020-21 and could spend the next three years on long-term injured reserve. If the winger is unable to play again, he will retire with 525 goals and 609 assists in 1309 career NHL games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Going on LTIR•
-
Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Out for 2017-18 season•
-
Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Allergy to equipment threatening career•
-
Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Will sit out of Worlds•
-
Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Resting Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Two power-play points in return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...