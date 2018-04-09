Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Status unchanged

Hossa (illness) may not be available for the 2018-19 season, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

According to general manager Stan Bowman, "There's no indications (Hossa's) going to play next year," which doesn't bode well for a return. The 39-year-old remains under contract with the Hawks through the 2020-21 and could spend the next three years on long-term injured reserve. If the winger is unable to play again, he will retire with 525 goals and 609 assists in 1309 career NHL games.

