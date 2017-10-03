Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Going on LTIR
Hossa (illness) will be placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The move is more of a formality at this point, as Hossa had already been ruled out for the 2017-18 season due to a progressive skin disorder, but it will also allow the Blackhawks to be more liberal with their transactions as the season begins. Rookie Alex DeBrincat and the returning Brandon Saad will be among the team's new additions looking to fill the void left by Hossa.
