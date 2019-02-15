Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Tallies first point with Chicago
Koekkoek notched an assist while logging 14:50 of ice time during Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
Thursday's assist represented Koekkoek's first point as a Blackhawk, and it was a beauty. The 24-year-old blueliner rushed into the offensive zone midway through the second period, receiving a drop pass from Patrick Kane before finding Jonathan Toews for what would ultimately be the game-winning goal. Koekkoek won't have any fantasy value in 2018-19, but he's proving to be a solid bottom-pairing option for Chicago.
