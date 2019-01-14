Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Will make debut Monday
Koekkoek is in the lineup Monday versus New Jersey, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Chicago will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Koekkoek serving as the team's seventh option on the back end. Unless he's able to carve out an everyday spot with Chicago, Koekkoek remains irrelevant in fantasy.
