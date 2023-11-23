The Blackhawks announced Thursday that Hall will undergo knee surgery and will not return this season.

Hall was acquired by Chicago in June with the hope that he would see first line minutes with Connor Bedard. But Hall was injured in training camp and then suffered a shoulder injury on Opening Night. Upon his return in early November, Hall had two goals in his first two games and then suffered a knee injury versus Tampa Bay on Nov. 9. Hall still has two years remaining on the four-year deal he signed with the Bruins in July of 2021. Expect him to be ready to go at training camp in September.