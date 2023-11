Hall is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury back in Chicago, ruling him out against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Hall has already missed six games this season due to both lower-body and shoulder injuries but it's not immediately clear if this is related. With the 32-year-old winger on the shelf, Boris Katchouk will step into the lineup while Ryan Donato could find himself back on the power play.