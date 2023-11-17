The Blackhawks will decide Saturday if Hall (lower body) will be able to play against the Predators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hall has been skating on the second line with Lukas Reichel and Taylor Raddysh at practice. Hall has two goals and four points in eight games. It was thought before the start of the season that Hall would play alongside Connor Bedard, but injuries to Hall have taken a toll on his play and Bedard has settled in nicely alongside Nick Foligno and Philipp Kurashev. Hall will still see power-play time with Bedard and that should help his fantasy value.