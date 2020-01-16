Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Doubles season goal total
Smith scored a pair of goals, one while shorthanded, in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Smith's tallies came 2:50 apart in the first period. He added four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in the contest. The 31-year-old now has four goals and 11 points to go with 96 hits and 39 shots through 41 appearances.
