Play

Smith scored a pair of goals, one while shorthanded, in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Smith's tallies came 2:50 apart in the first period. He added four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in the contest. The 31-year-old now has four goals and 11 points to go with 96 hits and 39 shots through 41 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories