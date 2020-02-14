Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Sidelined 7-10 days
Smith will miss a week to 10 days due to a left-hand issue suffered Wednesday against the Canucks.
Smith hasn't played a huge scoring role for the Blackhawks and was in the midst of a nine-game pointless streak prior to the issue. His absence probably won't impact too many fantasy leagues, but Chicago will be down some physicality up front. Matthew Highmore will likely draw in for the weekend series north of the border.
