Boqvist recorded two assists while adding one shot on net, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Chicago.

The 23-year-old blueliner has only been in the lineup for six of Columbus' first 20 games to begin the season and hadn't produced a point while bouncing in and out of the press box, but Boqvist played like he had something to prove Wednesday against his former club. His second helper highlighted his offensive upside, as he found a wide-open Kirill Marchenko at the side of the Chicago net with a cross-ice laser for the Jackets' sixth goal of the night. Boqvist's draft pedigree -- he was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft before being sent to Columbus in the Seth Jones deal -- will keep earning him chances, but he'll need to show a lot more consistency to be a fantasy asset.