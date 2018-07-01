Clendening signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Blue Jackets.

Clendening appeared in just five NHL games with Arizona last season, picking up two assists and four shots on goal. There's no guarantee the 25-year-old blueliner will earn a spot on the NHL squad, but the Blue Jackets lost Ian Cole and Jack Johnson in free agency this offseason. If Clendening does make the NHL roster, it will be in a depth role with very limited fantasy value.