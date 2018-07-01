Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Inks two-way deal with Columbus
Clendening signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Blue Jackets.
Clendening appeared in just five NHL games with Arizona last season, picking up two assists and four shots on goal. There's no guarantee the 25-year-old blueliner will earn a spot on the NHL squad, but the Blue Jackets lost Ian Cole and Jack Johnson in free agency this offseason. If Clendening does make the NHL roster, it will be in a depth role with very limited fantasy value.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...