Blue Jackets' Ian Cole: Solid Jackets debut Monday
Cole played 16:48 in his Blue Jackets debut Monday, recording two shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in a 5-1 win over the Capitals.
He primarily skated on the third pairing and didn't receive any power-play time, but that's not surprising for a player who had only three goals and 13 points in 46 games this season prior to joining the Jackets. Cole will provide the Columbus blue line with depth and Stanley Cup experience, but those aren't fantasy categories.
