Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Dealing with a muscle tear
Nutivaara is dealing with a muscle tear in his rib area and has been given a four-week prognosis according to GM Jarmo Kekalainen, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Nutivaara has been held off the ice for going on three weeks, so it's apparent that a return to the ice was looming if the Blue Jackets would have advanced to the Conference Finals. Instead, he'll now get some much-needed rest time as the team shifts their attention to the offseason.
