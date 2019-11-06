Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Leaves Tuesday's game
Nutivaara suffered a upper-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game against Vegas.
It's unclear how Nutivaara suffered the injury, but will miss out on the last half of the third period. The Finn had just missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, so the hope for he and the team is that his new issue isn't long term. Columbus will roll with five defenseman for the remainder of the game.
