Nutivaara tallied one assist and registered seven shots-on-goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

The 24-year-old has two helpers thus far while averaging 19:02 of ice-time, a jump of more than three minutes from his average a season ago. Nutivaara will continue seeing top-4 minutes for the foreseeable future, especially considering Seth Jones' knee injury is set to keep him out until at least early November.