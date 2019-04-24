Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Traveling with team
Nutivaara (upper body) joined the team for its trip to Boston for Games 1 and 2, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Nutivaara was unable to suit up for the Jackets' previous two contests due to his upper-body issue, but appears to be heading in the right direction. With Ryan Murray (upper body) and Adam McQuaid (head) both staying in Columbus, the club's blue line could definitely benefit from getting Nutivaara back. If he does slot into the lineup for Game 1, it will likely be at the expense of Adam Clendening.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Set to miss Game 4•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Missing from practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Under the weather Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Stuck in scoring drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...