Nutivaara (upper body) joined the team for its trip to Boston for Games 1 and 2, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Nutivaara was unable to suit up for the Jackets' previous two contests due to his upper-body issue, but appears to be heading in the right direction. With Ryan Murray (upper body) and Adam McQuaid (head) both staying in Columbus, the club's blue line could definitely benefit from getting Nutivaara back. If he does slot into the lineup for Game 1, it will likely be at the expense of Adam Clendening.