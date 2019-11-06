Nutivaara (upper body) won't travel with the Blue Jackets to Arizona for Thursday's clash with the Coyotes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Thursday's contest is the first in a three-game road trip for Columbus, so at this point it seems like a foregone conclusion that Nutivaara will miss multiple matches with the upper-body injury he sustained Tuesday versus Vegas. Scott Harrington is the leading candidate to replace Nutivaara on the Blue Jackets' bottom pairing.