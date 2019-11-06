Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Won't travel for road game
Nutivaara (upper body) won't travel with the Blue Jackets to Arizona for Thursday's clash with the Coyotes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Thursday's contest is the first in a three-game road trip for Columbus, so at this point it seems like a foregone conclusion that Nutivaara will miss multiple matches with the upper-body injury he sustained Tuesday versus Vegas. Scott Harrington is the leading candidate to replace Nutivaara on the Blue Jackets' bottom pairing.
